Solatium sought for medical college aspirant’s family

Urging the State government to provide a solatium of ₹ 1 crore to the family of a medical college aspirant, who died recently, AIADMK MLAs submitted a petition to the District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday.

A petition submitted to the Collector said that G. Subhash Chandra Bose of Thalaivasal took the extreme steps after he scored low in the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) thus putting an end to his dream. His father Ganesan is a daily wager and the decision has shattered the entire family. “Steps should be taken to provide solatium to the family”, the petition said.

Speaking to reporters, A. Nallathambi, MLA from Gangavalli Assembly constituency, said that during the AIADMK regime, the then Opposition leader M.K. Stalin demanded ₹ 1 crore as solatium to the families whose children ended their life due to NEET. “Hence, we are reiterating the same now and urge the Chief Minister to fulfil the demand”, he said.

MLAs A.P. Jayasankaran (Attur), R. Mani (Omalur), E. Balasubramaniyan (Salem South) and M. Rajamuthu (Veerapandi) were present.

(Assistance for overcoming

suicidal thoughts is

available on the State’s

health helpline 104 and Sneha’s

suicide prevention helpline

044- 24640050)