Solatium sought for kin of victims killed in accident

The Erode District Committee of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has urged the State government to provide a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of four persons killed in an accident on Bargur hills on November 8.

In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, association president V.P. Gunasekaran said there were over 30,000 people living in the 33 hamlets coming under Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur Union. People belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class and Most Backward Classes were living in these hamlets and working at tea and coffee estates in Udagamandalam, Valparai and also as workers in farm lands to earn their livelihood.

On November 8, four workers were killed and 11 others injured after a sports utility vehicle in which they were travelling from Thambureddy tribal hamlet to Vattakadu village in Anthiyur met with an accident near Maniyachi Pallam. The injured were undergoing treatment at government hospitals at Anthiyur, Erode and Salem.

The letter said four of the families lost their bread-winners and a solatium of ₹10 lakh to each of the families would help them meet their expenses. Also, a government job to a member of their families would help them bring up their children, the letter said. Since the injured could not go to work in the coming months, a compensation of ₹5 lakh each should be given to their families, the letter said.