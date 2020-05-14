Solatium sought for conservancy worker’s family

The Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress, has urged the district administration to provide a solatium of ₹ 50 lakh to the family of N. Balan (45), a conservancy worker from Nerinjipettai Town Panchayat, who died while on duty.

In an email sent to Collector C. Kathiravan, the association president S. Chinnasamy said that Balan died of heart attack at 8.30 a.m. on May 7 while collecting garbage from households at Angalamman Kovil Street on the Bhavani – Mettur Road. His co-workers took him in a garbage collection vehicle to the Primary Health Centre at Ammapettai, where he was declared dead. The body was taken to his house and cremated.

Balan is survived by wife Thangamani (40), two sons, aged 13 and 10 years, and 65-year-old mother, Mr. Chinnasamy said and sought a solatium of ₹ 50 lakh and a government job for Balan’s wife.