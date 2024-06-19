ADVERTISEMENT

Solatium handed over to family of deceased woman constable

Published - June 19, 2024 07:04 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Uma (second right) handing over a cheque for ₹20 lakh to the family of S. Amudha, who died in a road accident, at Rasipuram in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector S. Uma, in the presence of Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan, handed over a solatium of ₹20 lakh to the family of S. Amudha (46) a woman head constable at Namagiripettai police station, who died during election duty near Puduchatram on May 1.

Ms. Uma handed over a cheque, including a solatium of ₹15 lakh and a government employees’ family welfare fund of ₹5 lakh to her husband Selvam and mother-in-law Mani at their residence at Ayilpatti village in Rasipuram.  Amudha was returning home from Tiruchengode in a two-wheeler after election duty at the Vivekananda College of Technology for Women when a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit her vehicle at Kumarapalayam Pirivu Road near Puduchatram. She died on the spot. 

Based on a report submitted by the District Election Officer, the Election Commission has ordered the payment of the solatium to the family.

