Solatium handed over to family of deceased woman constable

District Collector S. Uma, in the presence of Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan, handed over a solatium of ₹20 lakh to the family of S. Amudha (46) a woman head constable at Namagiripettai police station, who died during election duty near Puduchatram on May 1.

Ms. Uma handed over a cheque, including a solatium of ₹15 lakh and a government employees’ family welfare fund of ₹5 lakh to her husband Selvam and mother-in-law Mani at their residence at Ayilpatti village in Rasipuram. Amudha was returning home from Tiruchengode in a two-wheeler after election duty at the Vivekananda College of Technology for Women when a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit her vehicle at Kumarapalayam Pirivu Road near Puduchatram. She died on the spot.

Based on a report submitted by the District Election Officer, the Election Commission has ordered the payment of the solatium to the family.