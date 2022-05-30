Solatium handed over to children orphaned by COVID-19

Solatium was presented to children orphaned by COVID-19 at districts here on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the distribution of the funds through video conferencing and beneficiaries attended the meeting at districts here. In Salem, under the PM-CARES for Children scheme Post Office passbook, Ayushmann Bharat medical insurance card Sneh Patra certificates were issued to 39 children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 disease.

District Collector S.Karmegham took part in the event and presented the certificates. In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P.Singh presented the certificates to five beneficiaries here. In Krishnagiri, District Collector V.Jayachandra Banu Reddy presented the solatium to 15 children. According to officials, under the scheme, interest on education loans of the students would be borne through PM-Cares scheme, medical insurance cover upto ₹5 lakh and an annual education assistance of ₹20,000 for students studying in Class 1 to 12 would be provided. Beneficiaries under the scheme would be given ₹10 lakh on completion of 23 years of age.