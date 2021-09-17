Coimbatore

Solatium handed over to bereaved children

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy disbursed ₹57 lakh solatium to 19 children, who were bereaved of one of their parents in COVID-19 at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The State government had announced compensation of ₹3 lakh to children, who had lost one of their parents due to COVID-19, and ₹5 lakh to children, who had lost both their parents.

The money was deposited through the bank account and shall be claimed with interest upon the children attaining 18 years of age, according to the administration.


