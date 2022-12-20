Solar-powered fences installed to prevent wild animals from venturing out of forest in Talavadi

December 20, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Forest Department had installed solar-powered fences for four km. at ₹16 lakh in Talavadi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to prevent wild animals from venturing out of the forest area.

Many villages are located near the forest area where cattle killed by wild animals and human-animal conflict are a perennial problem. Elephant-proof trench dug along the forest boundary with villages failed to serve its purpose as the trench was not maintained properly. In July this year, after a farmer was trampled to death on his farm land, villagers staged a protest demanding proper maintenance of trenches.

Using earthmovers, the department had dug a trench for 4 km from Eripuram to Malkuthipuram village to prevent wild elephants from entering the villages. To prevent other wild animals from entering the villages, the department had proposed to install solar-powered fences and the project was taken up with ₹10 lakh contribution from the Forest Department and ₹6 lakh from the farmers and villagers.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, and Deputy Director of STR, inaugurated the facility in the presence of S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, Forester Perumal and farmers. Officials said that the facility will prevent crop raiding by animals, particularly elephants, and added that solar-powered fences would also be installed for another 8 km. in a phased manner.