Solar-powered fences installed to prevent wild animals from venturing out of forest in Talavadi

December 20, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Solar-power fences installed at villages to prevent wild animals from venturing out of the forest area in Talavadi in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department had installed solar-powered fences for four km. at ₹16 lakh in Talavadi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to prevent wild animals from venturing out of the forest area.

Many villages are located near the forest area where cattle killed by wild animals and human-animal conflict are a perennial problem. Elephant-proof trench dug along the forest boundary with villages failed to serve its purpose as the trench was not maintained properly. In July this year, after a farmer was trampled to death on his farm land, villagers staged a protest demanding proper maintenance of trenches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using earthmovers, the department had dug a trench for 4 km from Eripuram to Malkuthipuram village to prevent wild elephants from entering the villages. To prevent other wild animals from entering the villages, the department had proposed to install solar-powered fences and the project was taken up with ₹10 lakh contribution from the Forest Department and ₹6 lakh from the farmers and villagers.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, and Deputy Director of STR, inaugurated the facility in the presence of S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, Forester Perumal and farmers. Officials said that the facility will prevent crop raiding by animals, particularly elephants, and added that solar-powered fences would also be installed for another 8 km. in a phased manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US