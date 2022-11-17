Solar-powered alarm installed to prevent elephant entering electricity sub-station in Coimbatore

November 17, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department staff and members from an NGO checking the alarm installed at the electricity sub-station on Anna University Regional Centre campus in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department on Thursday installed a solar-powered alarm to prevent wild elephants from entering the sub-station of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on the Anna University regional campus in Coimbatore.

The measure was taken after a herd of six elephants entered the sub-station, which has a lush green patch inside the compound, a few days ago. The elephants were driven out from the compound after turning off the power, said Forest Department sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department staff, along with members of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, installed a solar-powered alarm system at the sub-station compound in the early hours of Thursday.

K. Jayachandran, Forest Range Officer in-charge of Coimbatore range, said that the alarm was developed by the faculty of the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology. The institute had given the device to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the Coimbatore Forest Division for field trials, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is powered by a solar panel. The alarm and an LED blinker work automatically when it is dark. The staff will be monitoring the area for a few days to check whether the device is able to prevent elephants from entering the sub-station compound on their way to the foothills,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The Forest Department has recommended to the Tangedco to dig an elephant proof trench around the substation. The Tangedco has plans to build a compound wall in addition to the existing iron mesh fencing around the sub-station, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US