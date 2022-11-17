Solar-powered alarm installed to prevent elephant entering electricity sub-station in Coimbatore

November 17, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Thursday installed a solar-powered alarm to prevent wild elephants from entering the sub-station of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on the Anna University regional campus in Coimbatore.

The measure was taken after a herd of six elephants entered the sub-station, which has a lush green patch inside the compound, a few days ago. The elephants were driven out from the compound after turning off the power, said Forest Department sources.

The Forest Department staff, along with members of the Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, installed a solar-powered alarm system at the sub-station compound in the early hours of Thursday.

K. Jayachandran, Forest Range Officer in-charge of Coimbatore range, said that the alarm was developed by the faculty of the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology. The institute had given the device to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the Coimbatore Forest Division for field trials, he said.

“It is powered by a solar panel. The alarm and an LED blinker work automatically when it is dark. The staff will be monitoring the area for a few days to check whether the device is able to prevent elephants from entering the sub-station compound on their way to the foothills,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

The Forest Department has recommended to the Tangedco to dig an elephant proof trench around the substation. The Tangedco has plans to build a compound wall in addition to the existing iron mesh fencing around the sub-station, he added.