Solar power plants in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

03 September 2020 21:47 IST

The Tiruppur Corporation plans to commission by December two solar power plants set up under the Smart Cities Mission, said Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar on Thursday.

These solar energy plants were being erected at Iduvai at a cost of ₹ 39.73 crore. The first power plant has the capacity of 4.8 MW and the second is a 2 MW plant. Together, these will be able to produce 11,200 Mega Watt hour (MWh) of power per annum, Mr. Sivakumar said. Construction works for the solar power plants began earlier this year.

“The Corporation is expecting to save around ₹ 6 crore per year in electricity bills after these power plants become functional, which can be used for other development projects,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

