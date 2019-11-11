Solar panels fixed as back-up power for ANPR cameras in Coimbatore

Road safety initiative ‘Uyir’ has installed solar panels at 20 traffic signals in Coimbatore city that have automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to detect traffic violations.

Energy generated by the solar panels will be used as back up for the ANPR cameras if there is failure of grid power. The power generated by the solar panels can operate the ANPR cameras for at least three hours.

The cameras were fixed to detect traffic violations such as jumping red signal, riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet and triple riding. The operating system is also designed to detect the registration number of the vehicle and generate challan against the owner for the offence.

Shyam Jude J of Coimbatore-based Analogue and Digital Labs, who is working with police and Uyir in modernising the traffic signals, said the back-up power source was integrated to the 20 signals to operate the ANPR cameras to detect the offences even when the signals did not operate due to power failure.

Each of the 20 signals has five solar panels. Each panel is 150 watts. Uyir spent around ₹ 15 lakh for the back-up power source.

The 20 junctions with ANPR cameras include JM Bakery, LIC, Anna Statue, Lakshmi Mills, Nava India, Fun Mall, Hope College, Airport (SITRA), Singanallur, Cross Cut Road, Athipalayam Pirivu, Saibaba Kovil, Avinashilingam University, and Kamarajapuram (T.V. swamy Road x Mettupalayam Road).

These were identified for installation of ANPR cameras as nearly 70 % of the vehicular movement in Coimbatore city passed through these junctions. A senior police officer said the Coimbatore Corporation was making efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the signals in the city.