ADVERTISEMENT

‘Solar blinkers reduce speed, prevent accidents’ 

February 26, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Solar blinkers fitted to barricades placed along major roads in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Solar blinkers fixed on a number of barricades on major roads in the city have reduced accident rate during night hours to a significant extent, according to traffic police.

A little more than 140 solar blinkers, with each barricade affixed with red, blue and white colours, a panel and a battery, have been purchased with Road Safety Fund to prevent accidents in the city due to speeding by motorists during night hours.

The blinkers enabled better visibility. The solar blinkers particularly prevented rash movement of two-wheeler riders, a senior official said.

The barricades with the solar blinkers have particularly been placed at locations where there are cut-roads close-by.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was warranty of three years for the battery, a senior police official said.

Solar blinkers are not entirely new on the city roads though they were lesser in numbers, and placed with sponsorship. But there used to be only a single blinker at a point. For the first time, the impact of a number of blinkers installed at one go could be analysed.

The blinkers cut down the speed of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the major roads during night hours, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US