‘Solar blinkers reduce speed, prevent accidents’ 

February 26, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Solar blinkers fixed on a number of barricades on major roads in the city have reduced accident rate during night hours to a significant extent, according to traffic police.

A little more than 140 solar blinkers, with each barricade affixed with red, blue and white colours, a panel and a battery, have been purchased with Road Safety Fund to prevent accidents in the city due to speeding by motorists during night hours.

The blinkers enabled better visibility. The solar blinkers particularly prevented rash movement of two-wheeler riders, a senior official said.

The barricades with the solar blinkers have particularly been placed at locations where there are cut-roads close-by.

There was warranty of three years for the battery, a senior police official said.

Solar blinkers are not entirely new on the city roads though they were lesser in numbers, and placed with sponsorship. But there used to be only a single blinker at a point. For the first time, the impact of a number of blinkers installed at one go could be analysed.

The blinkers cut down the speed of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the major roads during night hours, the official said.