Sokkadi violence: VCK demands arrest of AIADMK functionary

November 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led a protest demonstration outside the Collectorate here demanding the arrest of an AIADMK union secretary, the main accused in the vandalism against Dalits in Sokkadi village, here on Thursday.

The VCK cadre joined by the cadres of Dravida Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, and Manidhanneya Makkal Katchi demanded the arrest of Sokkadi Rajan, the AIADMK functionary who has since been absconding.

The violence of October 29 against Dalit property in Sokkadi village after they had objected to stone polishing in the vicinity of their homes led to the police filing FIR against 23 persons that included 10 persons from the dominant caste and 13 persons from the Adi Dravidiar community, whose homes were vandalised.

The booking of Adi Dravidars had led to condemnation earlier from the CPI(M) and VCK. On Thursday, the VCK condemned the police for the arrest of Dalits, who were victims in the violence, and alleged inaction by the police by not arresting Sokkadi Rajan.

The protesters demanded that the police invoke Goondas Act against the perpetrators of violence against the Dalits, and also the arrest of Rajan and book him under Goondas Act. The party also demanded that the FIR against the Dalits be quashed and alleged that it was intended to threaten them.

