HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sokkadi violence: VCK demands arrest of AIADMK functionary

November 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK cadre staging a protest outside the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

VCK cadre staging a protest outside the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led a protest demonstration outside the Collectorate here demanding the arrest of an AIADMK union secretary, the main accused in the vandalism against Dalits in Sokkadi village, here on Thursday.

The VCK cadre joined by the cadres of Dravida Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, and Manidhanneya Makkal Katchi demanded the arrest of Sokkadi Rajan, the AIADMK functionary who has since been absconding.

ALSO READ
DMK backing AIADMK functionary accused of vandalising Dalit houses at Sokkadi village, says CPI(M)

The violence of October 29 against Dalit property in Sokkadi village after they had objected to stone polishing in the vicinity of their homes led to the police filing FIR against 23 persons that included 10 persons from the dominant caste and 13 persons from the Adi Dravidiar community, whose homes were vandalised.

The booking of Adi Dravidars had led to condemnation earlier from the CPI(M) and VCK. On Thursday, the VCK condemned the police for the arrest of Dalits, who were victims in the violence, and alleged inaction by the police by not arresting Sokkadi Rajan.

The protesters demanded that the police invoke Goondas Act against the perpetrators of violence against the Dalits, and also the arrest of Rajan and book him under Goondas Act. The party also demanded that the FIR against the Dalits be quashed and alleged that it was intended to threaten them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.