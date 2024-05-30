GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Soil nailing and hydroseeding techniques along State highways to prevent landslips

Published - May 30, 2024 08:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Highways Department has announced that the slope stabilisation techniques being implemented in the Nilgiris, through “soil nailing” and “hydroseeding” are expected to prove to be a significant success in preventing landslips. They also said that if found to be successful, that the technique will be implemented and expanded in use in other hill areas, such as Yercaud and Kodaikanal.

Explaining the technique, the department said appropriate slopes, prone to landslips will be identified. The slope of the hill, once prepared and not allowed to exceed 70 degrees in gradient is then “nailed” with reinforced steel bars fixed into the soil, an official press release stated.

A mixture of cement and sand is then poured into the holes to ensure that the bars are strongly adhered to the slope. Following this, hydroseeding, described as a “method of using a seed slurry created by mixing of grass seeds, mulch, fertilizers, seed growth promoters and water is sprayed onto the hill slopes.

After the lapse of a short period of time, under ideal conditions and maintenance, the top soil of the slopes are covered with a layer of grass that prevents top soil erosion. The slopes are then reinforced further with steel wire mats called geogrid, made of polymers. After the entire process is completed, the slopes will need to be watered and maintained for at least three months, officials said.

The technique is being used already to stabilize slopes along Valparai, Kolli Hills and Yercaud, it was said. The State Highways Department said that the soil nailing and hydroseeding method of slope stabilisation and strengthening will reduce construction costs by 50%, when compared with conventional methods. The new technique is being implemented in five areas along the Ooty-Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road.

The department said that climate change was causing more spells of heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris, leading to more floods and landslips. It also stated that the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Department has identified 4,170 areas to be prone to natural calamities across the state. Out of the 4,170 areas prone to natural calamities, 284 areas are located in the Nilgiris, they said.

