Socialism-Mamata Banerjee wedding a low-key affair

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan at the wedding in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The wedding of a couple named Socialism and Mamata Banerjee, whose wedding invite had become the talk on social media last week, took place in a low-key manner here on Sunday.

Socialism is the son of Communist Party of India’s Salem District Secretary A. Mohan. Mamata Banerjee hails from a Congress family.

The wedding was conducted following COVID-19 protocols in a simple event at the couple’s native village near Katoor.

CPI State Secretary R.Mutharasan presided over the wedding, which did not have a priest. The groom Socialism tied the knot to Mamata Banerjee in the presence of his siblings Communism and Leninism and nephew Marxism.

Ms. Banerjee said that during her childhood, she did not understand the meaning of her name or Socialism and only later she came to know about Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and her contributions.

Mr. Socialism, who is also a Communist party worker, said that he would continue with his struggles for improving the lives of the downtrodden.


Comments
