Social worker who raised question in Grama Sabha meeting beaten up near Coimbatore

October 02, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A social worker, who raised a question in the Gram Sabha meeting organised by the Arasur panchayat in Coimbatore district on Monday was allegedly beaten up by a group of men.

A. Ramesh (36) of Arasur lodged a complaint with the police and sought treatment, alleging that he was beaten up by a group of about 10 men.

The incident took place when the meeting was underway at the panchayat.

According to D. Prabhakaran of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, Mr. Ramesh had suspecting misappropriation sought details under the Right to Information Act about a sum of ₹3.5 crore that was spent by the local body in 2019.

“However, the details were not provided. He raised the issue at the Gram Sabha meeting, following which a group of men assaulted him,” Mr. Prabhakaran alleged.

A friend of Mr. Ramesh said the latter lodged a complaint with the Sulur police seeking action against those who assaulted him. Mr. Ramesh was treated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday evening.

