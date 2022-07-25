Social Welfare Officer to inquire into alleged torture of people ‘rescued’ from streets in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday tasked the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) to conduct an inquiry into the incident wherein some persons alleged that they were picked up from streets, kept in illegal custody and subjected to torture by volunteers of non-governmental organisations and the police .

Mr. Sameeran said that DSWO P. Thangamani has been entrusted to inquire into the allegations and submit a report.

An official from the Social Welfare Department said that Ms. Thangamani started the inquiry on Monday and spoke to persons who raised the allegations and those who allegedly tortured them at a shelter at Attukal near Thondamuthur.

Several persons who were accommodated in the shelter at Attukal had alleged that volunteers of NGOs and police personnel attached to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit picked them up forcibly, and treated them as destitute or mentally-challenged. Their heads were tonsured after being taken to the shelter.

“Picking people from the streets without verifying their background and lodging them in shelter homes cannot be accepted,” said V.P. Sarathi, convenor of the Human Rights Cell.

Advocate S. Balamurugan from the People’s Union for Civil Liberties said that picking up people from streets, without identifying whether they were destitute or mentally-challeged, amounted to violation of their rights. Tonsuring their heads is a violation of their dignity, he said.