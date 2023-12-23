Social Welfare Department mulls stringent action against private hostels functioning without permission in Tiruppur

December 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

TIRUPPUR The Social Welfare Department in Tiruppur is understood to be keeping a watch on functioning of private hostels for working women without necessary permission.

Though there are instances of private hostels being listed online offering paid guest accommodation for women, there is no certainty that they have obtained the necessary clearances, it is learnt.

Any entity intending to start a women’s hostel must necessarily obtain sanitary, fire safety, and building stability certifications from the relevant departments. Also, they must have submitted the details of the wardens and the deployed security personnel with the police department.

Other than the accommodation provided by industries to the women employees within their premises, the only working women’s hostel in the records of the Social Welfare Department is the one run by YWCA at Rayapuram.

The mandate of the Social Welfare Department is to ensure that the existing private hostels keep renewing the necessary certifications, and report the same to the district administration.

Every hostel is required to have a hostel management committee that must include a lawyer, the labour welfare officer and the social welfare officer. As per the norms, the details of all helplines must be put up on the premises, and there must be a complaint box.

Managements of any hostel that is found to be functioning without permission would attract stringent action that would even warrant imprisonment, a senior official of Social Welfare Department said.

