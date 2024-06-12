Social Welfare Department in Tiruppur initiates steps to identify unregistered hostels 

The Department of Social Welfare in Tiruppur has stepped up efforts to monitor compliance of the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014 by all hostels in the district.

The Department has reached out to the Revenue Department to scrutinise documents of properties registered taluk-wise to determine the number of unregistered hostels. The registered property will provide clarity on the purpose for which the building is used.

Though an onerous task, those who do not fall in line can be identified with certainty through this method, a senior official said. The Act covers hostels run by educational institutions, and working women hostels.

So far, 107 hostels have been registered under the Act in the district.

The Department has emphasised that only those hostels registered under the Act will be allowed to function.

Managements of those hostels that are yet to comply have been instructed to upload seven documents: Trust deed, rental agreement, blue print, building licence, stability certificate, fire certificate and sanitation certificate, on http://tnswp.com by the end of this month.

Administrators of unregistered hostels will be prosecuted under Section 20 (2) of Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014.

Section 20 (2) of the Act states: Where a Home for Women and Children registerable under Sub-Section (1) or Sub-Section (2) of Section 12 fails to get itself registered within the period specified for registration, the owner or Manager or Resident Manager of such Homes shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to two years and with fine which may extend to ₹50,000.