Social Welfare department holds orientation programme on PoSH Act in Krishnagiri

As the deadline for the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee(ICC) nears, the district administration jointly with the Department of Social Welfare convened an orientation programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, (PoSH Act), chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu in Krishnagiri on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orientation was organised under the ‘Protect the Girl Child, Education the Girl Child’ programme at the Collectorate. All government departments, private organisations, schools, colleges, hospitals and all workplaces are mandated to constitute ICCs and a complaint box to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment. A majority of the members of the ICC shall be women.

Speaking on the legislative protection against sexual harassment at workplace, Collector Sarayu underlined the need for protection at workplace and the duty of the employer to ensure that the ICCs are formed. Speaking at the orientation, Social Welfare Officer explained the aims and objectives of Act, the meaning of harassment at workplace, ICC among other key aspects of the Act.

The district administration had already issued a deadline to all organisations/departments, government and private to have the ICC constituted in their organisations and have the details of the same sent to the Social Welfare Department by November 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.