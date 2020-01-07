Social media users circulating child pornography under watch

The Social Media Cell of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police has buckled up to deal with persons who upload and circulate child pornography on social media platforms.

The cell has so far arrested two persons under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act for circulating child pornography using their Facebook accounts -- second and third such arrests made in Tamil Nadu. The arrest of a 42-year-old man from Tiruchi in December was the first case.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar told The Hindu that the Social Media Cell was working in an intensified mode to crack down on persons who download, upload and circulate child pornography through social media.

“Two officers are working with the Social Medial Cell to identify social media users involved in sharing child pornography based on inputs received from Chennai. The Cyber Cell of the police later track the location of the user and share the details to the respective police station where a case is registered,” explained Mr. Kumar.

The Social Media Cell in each district will work under a team of officers who work at the office of the Inspector General of Police of each zone.

Mr. Kumar said that the Social Media Cell was also engaged in creating awareness on crime against children and women.

In addition, the cell creates awareness memes to reach the social media users.

The cell is currently using Twitter (@cbesmc) and Instagram (coimbatore_district_police) to reach public. Users who follow these accounts could also alert the police about child pornography using the messaging facility of these applications. The cell is in the making of a Facebook page too.

Similarly, each police sub-division in the district has a WhatsApp group for sharing information on social media users who circulate child pornography.