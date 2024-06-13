ADVERTISEMENT

Death threat: BJP leader in Coimbatore lodges complaint

Published - June 13, 2024 10:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam on Thursday petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner with regard to a threat he received on social media.

As per the complaint, the BJP leader had posted a content on Facebook on June 7, condemning a recent incident wherein a few men beheaded a goat with party State president K. Annamalai’s photo near Krishnagiri.

It said that a Facebook account by the name Theva Raj posted comments for the post, threatening Mr. Muruganandam of beheading him.

The BJP leader wanted the police to trace the person who issued a death threat and arrest him.

