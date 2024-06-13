Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam on Thursday petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner with regard to a threat he received on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the complaint, the BJP leader had posted a content on Facebook on June 7, condemning a recent incident wherein a few men beheaded a goat with party State president K. Annamalai’s photo near Krishnagiri.

It said that a Facebook account by the name Theva Raj posted comments for the post, threatening Mr. Muruganandam of beheading him.

The BJP leader wanted the police to trace the person who issued a death threat and arrest him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.