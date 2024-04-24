ADVERTISEMENT

Social Justice People’s Party seeks removal of the name “Veeran” from liquor bottles

April 24, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Social Justice People’s Party have urged the State government to remove the name, “Veeran” (Hero) from liquor bottles, a brand recently introduced by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

In a petition submitted by party president Vadivel Raman to the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, he said “Veeran” is a name used by certain sections of the Scheduled Castes, especially the Arunthathiyar community, and is also used to refer to freedom fighters Ondiveeran, Maveeran Pollan, Madurai Veeran and Veeran Sundaralingam. “The name is used to proclaim the valour of the heroes,” he said.

The petition pointed out that a liquor, branded as “Veeran”, is being sold at Tasmac shops for ₹140 which is denigrating to the community. “The government should stop the purchase and sale of the particular brand liquor,” the petition said, warning that they will be forced to stage a protest if their demand was not met. The Minister has assured to look into the issue.

Erode

