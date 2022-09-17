Social justice lessons should be included in colleges also: Ponmudy

“ We are celebrating Social Justice Day because we have ensured social equality,” said Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Periyar University on Saturday, he said the country was known for its unity in diversity.

The achievement of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy is that more number of women in the State are getting education. In jobs, women have 50 % reservation, which is an achievement of the Dravidian model. Social justice lessons should be included not only in schools but in colleges too, he said.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said Periyar fought against inequality and not against God. Without Periyar, there will be no reservation, he pointed out.