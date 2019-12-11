Social Democratic Party of India stages protest against CAB

More than 50 members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the South Taluk Office here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by burning its copy.
A release said the protesters led by district president K. Raja Hussain and district secretary Ishaq said the Bill was against the secular nature of the Constitution that ensured equality among the people of various religions. The Bill allowed all immigrants except Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to apply for citizenship. The government should realise that even Muslims from those countries applied for citizenship, the party said. It questioned why Rohingya Muslims and Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka were excluded.
In Tiruppur, the police removed 47 members of the SDPI for staging a protest without permission.
