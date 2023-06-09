Social activists express concern over garbage dumped near Shevaroyan temple in Yercaud

June 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Salem

Garbage, especially plastic waste, dumped by tourists and shopkeepers on the ground near Shevaroyan temple poses a threat to the environment. Social activists have sought the removal of the garbage in the area.

The Shevaroyan temple is one of the major attractions for tourists visiting Yercaud. A big ground is situated near the temple where visitors used to play with family members and have food. Youth used to play cricket on the ground during weekends.

Due to the summer season and holidays, thousands of tourists visit Yercaud every day. During the Yercaud Summer Festival and Flower Show held in May last week, over one lakh tourists thronged the hill station and also visited the temple and the grounds. Even though the district administration banned the use of one-time use plastic items, they were available and people dumped them in various places in the hill station.

R. Vellingiri, a resident of Alagapuram who visited Yercaud on Wednesday, said that even though plastic items were banned in Yercaud, people still used them in hotels and snack shops. Tourists buy food items in carry bags and throw them in open space after use.

On the temple ground thousands of plastic carry bags were dumped, and during heavy wind these items fell inside the forest, which poses a threat to wild animals and the environment.

Mr. Vellingiri added that the district administration should strictly enforce the plastic ban at Yercaud and create awareness among the tourists.

Yercaud Panchayat Union officials said that they were enforcing the ban on plastic items and that Forest Department personnel were also checking the vehicles. “We will look into the matter,” officials added.