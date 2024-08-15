GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Social activist murdered in Krishnagiri

Published - August 15, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old social activist, who regularly informed police about the illegal sale of liquor, was murdered reportedly by a gang on Thursday evening.

Muniraj, a resident of Chinna Belakondapalli near Mathigiri, was a farmer and a social activist. He used to inform the police about illegal activities in the locality. On Thursday evening, he went to Mathigiri police station regarding a case and later headed to his village along with his grandson Velmurugan (18) on a two-wheeler. When they reached a cattle farm at Mathigiri, a three-member gang came on two-wheelers, reportedly hit Muniraj’s vehicle, and in the impact, he and his grandson fell down.

The gang is said to have attacked Muniraj with sickles and fled. Muniraj died on the way to the hospital. The Mathigiri police registered a case and nabbed Pakkiri alias Nagaraj (55), a resident of Chinna Belakondapalli. The police are on the lookout for others involved in the murder.

