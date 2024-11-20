 />
Social activist allege assault in Coimbatore, police register case

Published - November 20, 2024 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Alandurai police in Coimbatore district on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the alleged assault by a group of people on a social activist near Thondamuthur on Tuesday night.

The police said M. Shivashanmugam, 45, alias Shiva, of Bharathi Nagar at Podanur, lodged a complaint, alleging that he was assaulted by a group of men on Jakkirnaickenpalayam - Narasipuram road around 9.30 p.m.

According to the police, a truck laden with four units of gravel, driven by R. Selvaraj, 45, of Mullangadu, overturned near the primary health centre on Narasipuram road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The truck fell into a ditch, spilling the load of gravel, which was being carried with proper permits, the police said.

Mr. Shivashanmugam visited the spot later and some of the people allegedly assaulted him after he questioned the truck driver about the transportation of gravel.

The Alandurai police registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 191(2), 296(b), 115(2), 118(1), 351(2) and 303(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is under way.

