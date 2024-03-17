Soaring temperatures keep people at home in Salem

March 17, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

Due to high temperature from first week of March in Salem city, most people stay indoors during afternoons.

From the first week of March, the district has registered high temperatures. Motorists find it difficult to travel in the city, especially because of lack of trees and shade. Most of the important roads in the city, including the two-tier flyover at Five Roads, look deserted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

India Metrological Department officials said that on March 4, Salem district recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.77 degrees Celsius). After that, the temperature ranged from 101 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit. On March 15 and 16, the district recorded 103.3 degrees Fahrenheit (39.6 degrees Celsius). The IMD has warned of high temperature in a few places this year and this is likely to continue for some more days, it has said.

The district designated officer for Food Safety Department, R. Kathiravan, said public should avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during noon and should drink adequate water in the summer. Drinks such as buttermilk, tender coconut water, and lemon juice mixed with salt are good for health in summer months. Fruits with more water content should be consumed, Dr. Kathiravan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT