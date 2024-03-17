ADVERTISEMENT

Soaring temperatures keep people at home in Salem

March 17, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The two-tier flyover in Salem City wears a deserted look on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Due to high temperature from first week of March in Salem city, most people stay indoors during afternoons.

From the first week of March, the district has registered high temperatures. Motorists find it difficult to travel in the city, especially because of lack of trees and shade. Most of the important roads in the city, including the two-tier flyover at Five Roads, look deserted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

India Metrological Department officials said that on March 4, Salem district recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.77 degrees Celsius). After that, the temperature ranged from 101 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit. On March 15 and 16, the district recorded 103.3 degrees Fahrenheit (39.6 degrees Celsius). The IMD has warned of high temperature in a few places this year and this is likely to continue for some more days, it has said.

The district designated officer for Food Safety Department, R. Kathiravan, said public should avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during noon and should drink adequate water in the summer. Drinks such as buttermilk, tender coconut water, and lemon juice mixed with salt are good for health in summer months. Fruits with more water content should be consumed, Dr. Kathiravan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US