Soaring mercury level affect normal life of people in Erode district

April 22, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ERODE

The mercury level soaring to over 108 degree Fahrenheit in the district has forced people to stay indoors during day time.

Temperatures hit 100 degree Fahrenheit in February this year, and has continued to hover between 102 and 106 degree Fahrenheit in March and April. In the absence of rain and increase in heatwave conditions, people prefer staying at homes and could not venture out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday. “This is the worst situation in over 22 years as the humidity is also intense,” said T. Murugavel (65) of Surampatti. He said that Cauvery River, Kalingarayan Canal and the Perumpallam Odai had almost dried up as they feared drinking water shortage could hit the residents soon.

Worst affected are construction workers who have to work under intense heat during the day. “We take frequent breaks and consume water regularly to stay hydrated,” said M. Kavitha, a worker at Solar. Road users attribute the increase in temperature to the removal of trees, increasing industrial activities and functioning of quarries in the district. “Temperature remains unbearable for us, particularly elderly and children and there is no respite,” said S. Kishore of Modakkurichi.

With the Indian Meteorological Department issuing warnings that temperatures may rise further, people express that high humidity coupled with rising temperatures is significantly affecting them. “Consuming sugarcane juice, watermelon, tender coconut, and buttermilk provides some relief during the summer,” remarked B. Sudha, a homemaker from Sampath Nagar. Many parents are also concerned about schools conducting special classes for their children and are advocating for online classes instead. Homemakers fear that the prices of vegetables and essential commodities will increase significantly if temperatures continue to soar.

However, while people in the plains face difficulties due to intense heat, the concerns of those in the Talavadi hills are different. Rain accompanied by strong winds has damaged banana plantations in many areas of the hill region for the third consecutive day, leaving farmers anxious for adequate compensation to help mitigate their losses. “We were facing acute water shortage so far. But, just as the crops are nearing harvest, rain and winds have damaged them,” lamented a farmer.

