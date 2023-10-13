HamberMenu
Sniffer dog dies of liver infection in Coimbatore

October 13, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A sniffer dog attached to the Coimbatore City Police died of liver infection on Friday, after two days of treatment.

Six-year-old ‘Messi’, a female of German Shepherd breed, had served for the last five years. The sniffer dog was laid to rest with police honours on the premises of the City Police Commissionerate.

Trained to sniff explosives, ‘Messi’, deployed for the visit of Chief Minister and other VVIPs, had attended 391 duty calls, police sources said.

Led by M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), senior police officers, dog trainers and handlers, and members of the bomb detection and disposal squad paid homage to the dog. The dog was laid to rest after a 30-gun salute by a team of armed reserve police.

