GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Snake rescuer dies of Russell’s viper bite in Coimbatore

Published - August 02, 2024 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
S. Murali, resident of Rajiv Gandhi Street at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore, died of snakebite on August 1, 2024.

S. Murali, resident of Rajiv Gandhi Street at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore, died of snakebite on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 44-year-old man, who had been rescuing snakes for more than 15 years, died after he was bitten by a Russell’s viper while attempting to capture it in Coimbatore city late on Thursday.

S. Murali, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Street at Edayarpalayam, died of a bite from the venomous snake at a printing unit at Kalappa Naicken Palayam in the city, where he had gone for a rescue.

The police said that Murali had been doing odd jobs and was engaged in the rescue of snakes. His wife worked as a saleswoman in a textile showroom. Murali went to a printing unit at Kalappa Naicken Palayam, after receiving a call for snake rescue around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The police said two Russell’s vipers were found inside the printing unit and Murali managed to capture one and shift it into the rescue bag. However, he suffered a bite on his right leg while attempting to capture the second snake, they said.

Even after suffering the bite, he shifted the second snake into the bag, following which he fainted. Employees at the printing unit immediately alerted the government ambulance service. However, he died before the ambulance reached the spot.

The Vadavalli police rushed to the spot after receiving an alert and shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police handed over the body to the family members on Friday.

A Forest Department official said the snakes rescued by Murali were released into the wild.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.