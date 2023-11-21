Snake handler from Coimbatore bitten by cobra

November 21, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A snake handler was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after he was bitten by a cobra while rescuing it from a stationary mini truck near Sirumugai in the district on Sunday. Kaja Maideen (43), who hails from Thimmarayan Palayam near Sirumugai, suffered a bite from the cobra.

Sources from Mettupalayam said Mr. Maideen was called to rescue a cobra that was spotted on a stationary mini lorry on Sirumugai - Annur Road on Monday.

He suffered a bite from the snake while capturing it. Despite having suffered a bite, he managed to capture the snake and put it safely into a hoop bag.

Mr. Maideen was rushed to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, from where he was referred to the CMCH for treatment.

Sources added that Mr. Maideen has been assisting the Forest Department in rescuing snakes.