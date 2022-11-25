Snake bites man’s tongue during worship in Erode

November 25, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ERODE

The advice of an astrologer to a 54-year-old man from Gobichettipalayam to get rid of his nightmare turned disastrous when his tongue was bitten by a Russell’s viper. The situation turned worse after the temple priest made a deep incision on the man’s tongue resulting in excessive bleeding and swelling.

On November 12, the man allegedly dreamt of a snake and he approached an astrologer for advice.

The astrologer advised him to perform snake worship in a temple. The temple priest discussed the dream and came to a conclusion that the snake that appeared in the dream was Russell’s viper. A real snake was brought and the man, as directed by the priest, mimicked the snake’s tongue-flickering motion during which the snake bit his tongue. The priest made a deep cut on the man’s tongue using a knife resulting in intense pain, excessive bleeding and swelling.

The man was admitted to Manian Medical Centre within 20 minutes after the bite. A team led by Chief Doctor S. Senthilkumaran found damage to the lingual artery at the base of the tongue resulting in profuse bleeding inhibiting direct visualisation of the airways and the patient fell unconscious. After he gained consciousness, the doctors performed a surgery to seal the incision. After seven days, he was discharged.

Dr. Senthilkumaran told The Hindu that the man went through extensive surgery on his tongue to restore movement and functions and added that he was able to speak normally now. “He almost lost his life and people should exercise caution against undertaking such risky practice of worship,” he said. The doctor added that there was an urgent need to enforce policies to stop such practices and to educate rural communities.