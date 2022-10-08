Snacks sale: notice served on multiplex in Salem

The Food Safety Department served notice on a multiplex theatre on Meyyanur Main Road for forcing customers to buy snacks on Saturday.

For the past two days, a video on social media has gone viral in which a person claims to have reserved 17 tickets online. The ticket counter employees were forcing the person to buy snack for each ticket reserved online. Following this video, on Friday, Food Safety Department officials served notice to the multiplex and sought their reply. Replying to the notice, the multiplex administration claimed that tickets were combo tickets with snacks, and they stopped issuing combo tickets following the incident.