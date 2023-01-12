ADVERTISEMENT

Smokeless Bhogi awareness rally taken out in Coimbatore

January 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation officials and NSS volunteers of PSG Arts and Science College taking out an awareness rally near Coimbatore Airport on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from the east zone of Coimbatore Corporation organised an awareness rally near Coimbatore Airport on Thursday to promote the civic body’s campaign of ‘smokeless Bhogi’ during the Pongal festival.

The city administration appealed to the residents not to burn or throw away old materials and used products during the Bhogi festival, which would be celebrated on January 14. Commissioner M. Prathap said the residents could hand over the waste to the Corporation conservancy workers instead of throwing or burning them on the roads.

On Thursday, along with the participation of NSS volunteers from PSG Arts and Science College, the Corporation officials in the east zone led by Assistant Commissioner T. Muthuramalingam participated in the awareness rally that went from Coimbatore Airport to the SITRA signal. Volunteers distributed awareness pamphlets about safe handling of waste without any harm to the environment.

District administration

The district administration also requested people to avoid burning items they no longer need such as old tyres, tubes, plastic materials, clothes, mats and garbage, using wood, cow-dung cakes, or any fuel, as it may increase the level of various pollutants in the atmosphere.

Exposure to such particles could affect the lungs and heart resulting in major health problems. Further, the smog would disrupt rail, road, and air traffic, the administration said in a statement.

