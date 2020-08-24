Smoke from garbage yard chokes residents for second day

Smoke billowing from the Corporation’s garbage dumping yard at Vendipalayam continues to affect residents for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Municipal solid waste generated in the town for over 70 years was dumped at the yard that is spread over 19.46 acre.

Work began early this year to landfill bio-mine the six lakh cubic metre of legacy waste accumulated at the yard and so far one lakh cubic metre of waste were bio-mined.

At 11 p.m. on August 22, fire broke out at the yard as five fire tenders and heat hydrants installed around the yard and corporation water tankers put off the fire by Sunday evening. However, smoke engulfed over the area and residents continued to stay indoors. Smoke is expected to stop in two or three days as corporation workers continue to spray water over the waste. The cause of fire is yet to be known.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that bio-mining the balance five lakh cubic metre waste would be completed in another one year after which the yard would be free of garbage. Steps would be taken to establish a park in the yard, he added.