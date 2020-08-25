Smoke from dump yard chokes residents

Fire broke out at the yard on August 22

Smoke emanating from the Corporation’s dump yard at Vendipalayam here continues to choke the residents for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Solid waste generated from the town is being dumped at the yard spread over 19.46 acre. Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body proposed to biomine the six lakh cubic metre of legacy waste and a private company began work earlier in the year. So far one lakh cubic metre of waste has been biomined.

At 11 p.m. on August 22, fire broke out at the yard. Five fire tenders and heat hydrants installed around the yard extinguished the fire by next day evening. Corporation water tankers and 50 workers were also involved in the process.

However, smoke continues to engulf the area and the worst hit are the residents in the neighbourhood of the dump yard. Officials said that the smoke would stop completely by Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that biomining the remaining five lakh cubic metre waste would be completed in a year after which the yard would be free of garbage. Steps will be taken to establish a park in the yard, he added.