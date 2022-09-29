SMEs urged to look at various platforms for financing

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 29, 2022 18:08 IST

There are various platforms to facilitate financing for SMEs. Instead of looking at conventional financing options, they can go for Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDs), Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL), Invoicemart or th government schemes like collateral-free Working Capital Loans beside Incentives available for eligible organisations, said G. Karthikeyan, former president of TiE Coimbatore, and founder GKM Global Services.

He was speaking at the Delhi-NCR and Coimbatore chapters of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) conference on SMEs - Building in India for the World in partnership with IndiaMART & Lufthansa Group here.

Somasundaram Arumugam, president of TiE Coimbatore, said participants including SME entrepreneurs and start-ups would have the opportunity to connect with lot of entrepreneurs and get some valuable business ideas.

J. Mohanasundari, MD, Sharp Electrodes, said SME entrepreneurs need to keep their energies up, especially after emerging from the pandemic. Pradeep Yuvraj, secretary, TiE, urged the SMEs to embrace technology, give importance to designs of their products and foster innovation.

