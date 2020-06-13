SME textile mills seek time to pay electricity charges

COIMBATORE

13 June 2020 23:00 IST

Small and medium-scale spinning units have appealed to Tangedco to permit paying of electricity consumption charges for March, April, and May in instalments spread over six months. Tangedco has fixed a deadline of June 15 for full payment.

President of the South India Spinners’ Association N. Murugesan said in a press release that the SME mills in Tamil Nadu downed shutters when nation-wide lockdown was announced by the Union Government in March. Though the mills resumed operations in May, the markets in the north, especially Maharashtra, remain closed. Hence, the mills are unable to get payments for the yarn supplied before the lockdown and are unable to sell the yarn stocks with them. The units are struggling to function and face challenges in getting bank loans.

In such a situation, the mills cannot pay the entire electricity consumption charges.

