SME textile mills seek permission to continue open access power purchase

Coimbatore

04 September 2021 23:46 IST

The small and medium-scale spinning mills have appealed to the State government to permit industries drawing power under open access system with less than one MW connected load to continue doing so.

In a memorandum to the State government South India Spinners’ Association said consumers having less than one MW connected load drawing open access power are mostly MSME industries. These MSMEs include more than 1,000 small and medium scale spinners in the State. These units are forced to rely only on and buy power only from Tangedco at a higher price of 80 paisa per unit than what bigger units pay. This makes the operations of small and medium spinners economically unviable. The government should consider the ground reality and continue permitting the units to draw power under open access.

