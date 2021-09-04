Coimbatore

SME textile mills seek permission to continue open access power purchase

The small and medium-scale spinning mills have appealed to the State government to permit industries drawing power under open access system with less than one MW connected load to continue doing so.

In a memorandum to the State government South India Spinners’ Association said consumers having less than one MW connected load drawing open access power are mostly MSME industries. These MSMEs include more than 1,000 small and medium scale spinners in the State. These units are forced to rely only on and buy power only from Tangedco at a higher price of 80 paisa per unit than what bigger units pay. This makes the operations of small and medium spinners economically unviable. The government should consider the ground reality and continue permitting the units to draw power under open access.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:46:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sme-textile-mills-seek-permission-to-continue-open-access-power-purchase/article36297467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY