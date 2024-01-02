GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SMC meetings to be held in Coimbatore on January 5

January 02, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The first set of school monitoring committee (SMC) meetings will be held in government schools on January 5 after a two-month hiatus, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said on Monday.

As per G.O. 213, SMC meetings are to be conducted once every month, but they were not conducted in schools in several districts in the State since October 2023. Workload for teachers in higher secondary and primary schools has been cited as reason for this delay.

“We had requested for these meetings to be held once every quarter due to repeated examinations, paper evaluation and programmes being conducted in schools, especially for higher secondary students,” said Preethi Jayaraman, an English teacher handling Class X and Plus Two.

However, following the formation of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) last month, all districts have been asked to reintroduce SMC meetings every month, to highlight issues faced by the school and its stakeholders.

While most grievances come from primary schools, greater participation was expected from higher secondary schools as well this time, an official from the District Education Department said.

“We encourage all parents and stakeholders to participate in the meetings to help improve schooling in the district,” Mr. Pati said in a video, inviting parents and teachers to participate in the meetings regularly.

