SMC meetings in Coimbatore lead to mass cleaning of Govt. schools

January 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

School Management Committee (SMC) meetings held in Coimbatore on January 5 have triggered a widespread initiative to enhance the cleanliness of several government schools across the region.

The meetings, held once a month to discuss various aspects of school administration, witnessed an increase in complaints regarding the poor maintenance of toilets and playgrounds within the premises. This also involves the recent protest staged by the students of a government school in Coimbatore’s Raja street, highlighting the severity of the issue.

Committee members, including parents, teachers, and community representatives, cleaned classrooms, corridors and outdoor areas. “The goal is to transform the school premises into clean, organised spaces that promote a positive atmosphere for both students and staff,” a committee member in Kurichi said.

Additionally, SMC members have identified that some schools are in need of new facilities due to damage of sports equipment, learning centres, seating facilities, blackboards, desks in staff rooms, paint on walls and compound fencing. “We have submitted all these concerns to the State-Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) in the hope that they will be addressed soon,” said Velu Raj, an SMC member in Pollachi.

In addition, the School Education Department, on Monday, launched an initiative to clean up schools in Pollachi, Othakalmandapam, Kannampalayam and Chinniampalayam.

“I am happy to see such active involvement from the district administration and SMC members,” said M. Parimala, head of a school in Pollachi. “This initiative not only improves the physical appearance of our school, but also fosters a sense of pride and ownership among everyone involved,” she added.