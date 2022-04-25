Smart water distribution network inaugurated at Cheran Nagar in Coimbatore

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurating the smart water distribution system in Cheran Nagar, Kavundampalayam, on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

April 25, 2022 18:24 IST

: Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Monday inaugurated a smart water distribution systemt the civic body had set up at Cheran Nagar, Kavundampalayam.

Smint TIQ Pvt. Ltd. had installed the system that was developed by the PSG College of Technology under a Water Technology Initiative project funded by the Department of Science and Technology , Government of India.

The Government had sanctioned ₹ 2.50 crore for the project.

After the Corporation suggested Cheran Nagar as the area for testing the project, the College began working on a technology to ensure that residents in the chose area got adequate quantity of good water and that the water distribution was managed using Internet of Things (IoT) technology, said sources.

After mapping the area that received water from the six-lakh-litre Cheran Nagar overhead tank, the College divided it into five district metering areas and each district metering area into sub district metering areas.

Of those, it chose district metering areas one, two and three with 400 connections for the project, the sources said and added the entire had a little over 1,850 houses that received water only once in 10 days.

As a part of the project, the College with help from the Smint TIQ Pvt. Ltd. replaced the pipeline used for water distribution, installed automated valves and smart meters to monitor water flow from end to end – from the overhead tank to each of the 400 houses.

The College also developed a software that would not only collect readings from the valves and meters but also monitor water flow and its quality. It designed the software in such a way that every drop of water flowing through the pipeline to the 400 houses was accounted for, each house could also buy additional quantity of water, if required and the Corporation could close water in case of leak in the system.

As a part of the project, the College also developed a web and mobile application to monitor water flow and generate bills based on water consumption, the sources said and added that after monitoring the system for a while, the company would transfer the assets to the Corporation.

The sources further said that one of the highlights of the smart water distribution system was that all the 400 residents would get the available water with equal pressure – meaning that they all would get the assured quantity of water within a specified time.

The Corporation sources said that it would supply water at 135 litres per capita a day (lpcd) to each of the 400 houses.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, West Zone Chairperson Deivayanai Tamilmarai, councillors and faculty and project team members from the PSG College of Technology were present at the event.