Smart roads being developed in Salem Corporation limits

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh has said that currently the civic body is developing smart roads for 6.238 km in the city and work would be completed on time.

Under the Smart City Mission project, the civic body is developing roads at 11 places at a total cost of ₹37.16 crore.

The roads will be redesigned, footpaths will be upgraded and underground utilities like cables and pipelines will be provided, pedestrian pathway and cycle track, smart poles for covering energy efficient and remotely controllable LED street lights and sign boards, signage and other facilities would come up at these roads.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sadheesh inspected the works at Dr. Subrayan Road in Ward 29 at Ammapet Zone where granite flooring works are in progress.

He said that smart road work is in progress at First Agraharam (0.535 km), Second Agraharam (0.600 km) Chinnakadai and Bazaar Street (1.033 km), Ammapet Road (0.173 km), Kottai Main Road (0.834 km), Anna Salai (0.320 km), Post Office Road (0.218 km), Maravaneri Main Road (0.610 km), Chinnaiyapillai Road (0.760 km), Dr. Subrayan Road (0.325 km) and Seetharaman Road (0.830 km). He said that all the works would be completed as scheduled and would be opened for public use.

Senior officials present

City Engineer A. Ashokan, Assistant Executive Engineer C. Bhuvaneswari, Assistant Engineer J. Nithya and other officials were present during the inspection.