Smart road works nearing completion in Salem

Road works progressing near Leigh Bazaar in Salem on Wednesday.

SALEM

22 December 2021 19:12 IST

The smart road works on Sathram market road here are nearing completion.

Salem Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission is laying smart roads on Sathram market road, Sitharam road and Thamannan road and the tar roads are being replaced with concrete ones. The stretches connect important markets in the area including Leigh Bazaar and Pal Market. The roads also connect the Salem market station and heavy vehicles frequently use these stretches.

According to officials, under the Smart Cities Mission, about one kilometre of the stretch is being developed at ₹14.20 crore with street lights, separate ducts for power and internet cables, footpaths and storm water drains. Tar roads are being replaced with concrete ones to prevent water logging and damage of roads due to frequent use of heavy vehicles.

Majority of works on the stretch had been completed, the officials said and added that underground drainage and pipeline works for 24X7 drinking water supply scheme were being carried out on the stretch. The works were expected to be completed in 10 days, the officials said.